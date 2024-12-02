Schools across the country were struck by bomb threats on Monday morning, in a seemingly coordinated attack.

Sources within government told Times of Malta that every state school in Malta and Gozo received a bomb threat by email on Monday morning, with several private and Church schools also likely to have been targeted.

Reports of a bomb threat to Giovanni Curmi Higher Secondary in Naxxar were the first to emerge at around 7.30am in the morning.

Police say that they received reports of similar threats across other schools, including schools in Sliema, St Julian’s, Pieta’, Tarxien, and Santa Venera.

Meanwhile, students at St Michael’s school in Pembroke were evacuated.

All schools received an identical email.

Emergency services at Naxxar. Video: Izak Catania De Giovanni

Education minister Clifton Grima said that authorities are in constant contact with police to take the necessary precautions and calling schools to understand the extent of the attacks.

Government sources are describing the incident as a “coordinated attack”.