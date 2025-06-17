Malta has scored strongly in the eGovernment Benchmark 2025 report issued by the European Commission.

The report follows an analysis of online government services in EU Member States over the past year.

Malta obtained perfect scores in Digital Services, User Support, Transparency, Mobile Friendliness and Cross-Border ePayments.

Overall, Malta outperformed the European average by 18% in public digital services, and by 14% in services directed toward businesses, the analysis found.

Principal Permanent Secretary Tony Sultana said that these results were yet another confirmation that the country’s investments in technology over recent years are bearing fruit. “This report is not a final destination,” he said. “It serves as further motivation for us, as an administration, to continue enhancing our services using modern technologies, including Artificial Intelligence.”

He added that these results reflected the dedication of Maltese public officers in providing state-of-the-art digital services that are easy and accessible for all citizens.

The full eGovernment Benchmark 2025 report is available from here.