Malta used 34 per cent of its freshwater resources in 2022, making it the second-highest freshwater consumer in Europe, according to a European study.

The latest Water Exploitation Index (WEI) figures, collected by the European Environment Agency (EEA), ranked Cyprus first with 71 per cent, followed by Malta with 34 per cent and Romania with 21 per cent.

The WEI warns that any country using over 20 per cent of its freshwater resources is experiencing water scarcity.

Between 2000 to 2022, Malta has consistently exceeded the 20 per cent water exploitation threshold, with the exception of 2003.

This is not the first time that the EEA has warned that Malta's water table levels are not being given enough time to replenish.

Figures for 2025 are not available yet, however, these would most likely portray a different reality as the Water Services Corporation has since increased reliance on reverse osmosis, reducing the use of natural freshwater sources.

A graph showing the percentage of freshwater usage in European countries. Photo: Eurostat

Malta has consistently ranked as one of Europe’s highest freshwater consumers for over two decades.

While 34 per cent is not the highest on record, it is among the top figures. The lowest rate was 16 per cent in 2003, while the highest was 43 per cent in 2016.

Between 2012 and 2022, Malta saw a four per cent increase in freshwater use, ranking third behind Italy and Turkey.

In contrast, the EU average in 2022 was just 5.8 per cent—an all-time high for the bloc.

'Permanent water scarcity'

The EEA noted that Malta faces permanent water scarcity due to its natural hydro-climatic conditions.

Climate change is expected to worsen the situation by intensifying seasonal fluctuations and further affecting freshwater availability, the EEA added.

EEA figures also showed that in 2022, from July to September, Malta used 61 per cent of its freshwater resources due to the hot climate.

The EEA noted that "Malta is experiencing the permanent water scarcity conditions partly due to its natural hydro-climatic conditions".

Currently, groundwater extraction for commercial services is free as the authorities are still undecided over whether to introduce tariffs on groundwater boreholes.