Malta is to send food, water and medicines to the Palestinian people in Gaza as part of a European Union mechanism, the prime minister said on Monday.

He made his comments at Ħal Far where he visited the compound of the Civil Protection Department, where the consignment is being prepared.

The Department of Information did not say how big the consignment is and media were not invited for the event.

Abela said Malta will continue to promote peace and insist on a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. He thanked Civil Protection Department personnel for their work.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said this was another example of Malta's solidarity with people who found themselves in difficulty, recalling how Malta had dispatched aid and deployed aid teams following recent natural disasters in Turkey, Greece and Libya.

Palestinian ambassador Fadi Hanania thanked the Maltese government for speaking up for peace and for the humanitarian aid.