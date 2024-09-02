The works of 36 distinguished local and international artists are currently on display at a Malta Society of Arts exhibition being held at the Art Galleries of Palazzo de La Salle in Valletta. These include notable figures such as Gabriel Caruana, Skuja Braden, Stipan Tadić, Paul Scerri, Hae Won Sohn, Leah Kaplan, Francesca Balzan, Caz Hildebrand and Victor Diacono, among others.

Clay/Craft/Concept: Contemporary Ceramics, Ancient Histories features over 175 pieces in all, ranging from Neolithic artefacts from Malta’s ancient period (circa 5200-2500BC) to contemporary sculptures by emerging artists like Ioulia Chante and the duo THISS.

The diversity of materials, including porcelain, self-drying clay, terracotta and found objects, is matched by an array of eclectic production methods such as wheel-throwing, hand-building, 3D printing and installation work.

Curator Gabriel Zammit has undertaken the task of assembling this eclectic collection. The pieces on display have been generously loaned by institutions such as MUŻA – The National Community Art Museum, Heritage Malta, the National Museum of Archaeology, Valletta Contemporary Shop, Marie Gallery 5, the Gabriel Caruana Foundation, and various private collectors. Works by international artists have travelled from Germany, the US, England, Scotland, Italy, Latvia and Spain to be part of this unique exhibition.

“The primary goal of this exhibition is to explore the various ways of working with clay,” Zammit says.

“Clay/Craft/Concept aims to create a dialogue between sculptural and functional clay objects, by bringing together a wide and diverse group of artists who each approach their craft differently. We are challenging the audience to consider the line between craft and fine art, and whether that distinction truly exists.”

Paul Scerri, The Funnel, stoneware, glazes and marble, 2020

Zammit also highlights the exhibition’s dynamic nature, blending education with an element of surprise.

“I’m eager to see how visitors react to seeing a mug or bowl by an emerging artist displayed alongside a sculpture by an established name. This exhibition is both a nod to the society’s historical significance and an investigation into contemporary questions. The exhibition design by Tom van Malderen adds another layer of meaning, promising an experience that is both engaging and unexpected.”

MSA president Adrian Mamo emphasises the institution’s ongoing dedication to promoting crafts.

“The society’s exhibitions always seek to build on our historical foundations while staying attuned to contemporary trends and future possibilities,” he says.

“The MSA, with its commitment to educating nearly 1,000 students annually and its unique offering of craft courses such as lace-making, is the ideal platform for this exhibition. We are proud to support a new generation of craftspeople/artists and position their work within a broader historical context.”

Alberto Favaro, Duck (detail), glazed earthenware clay and engobe, 2023

The exhibition is accompanied by a comprehensive catalogue featuring essays by Vince Briffa and Clive Zammit that delve into the intersections of craft and fine art.

Additionally, a clay workshop led by Martina Farrugia, titled Remembering Through Clay, will invite participants to explore personal memories through the medium of clay.

With a history spanning over 170 years, the MSA has consistently championed craftspeople and companies, not least by awarding its esteemed Gold Medal to organisations such as Farsons Brewery in 1929 for their skill in brewing beer, Scicluna and Co. in 1903 for building handmade pianos in Malta, and Pirotta and Sons in 1965 for their artistic craftsmanship in silver. Notably, the society has also honoured local ceramicists Gabriel Caruana in 2014 and Paul Haber in 2018 with the prestigious medal.

Clay/Craft/Concept will be on display at the Art Galleries of the Malta Society of Arts in Valletta until September 26. This is a Malta Society of Arts initiative and is supported by The Italian Cultural Institute, il-Lokal and CBK Rotterdam. Admission is free. For more information and opening hours, visit www.artsmalta.org/events or www.facebook.com/maltasocietyofarts.