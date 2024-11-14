The Malta Society of Arts has launched its new schedule of courses starting in February 2025, inviting students of all ages and experience levels to unlock their creativity at Palazzo de La Salle, Valletta.

For this upcoming semester, participants can choose from an extensive line-up of classes spanning visual arts, crafts, and performing arts.

The visual arts section features classes designed to nurture artistic skills, including courses for children, O level preparation, art theory and courses for adults.

Moreover, participants can explore various mediums through pencil and charcoal drawing, nude art, clay modelling, and portraiture workshops. Additionally, group workshops will provide a collaborative environment to enhance creative expression.

For those passionate about crafts, the MSA will offer classes such as lace making, crochet, embroidery, knitting, dressmaking, sewing for beginners and tailoring. These courses aim to teach traditional techniques and inspire participants to develop new skills.

A student during the ‘Sewing for Beginners’ course.

The performing arts courses will include training in violin, guitar and pianoforte, ensuring that music enthusiasts of all levels can refine their talent under expert guidance.

February will also mark the much-anticipated return of the ‘Creative writing’ course, designed to introduce storytelling essentials. Students will learn how to write irresistible hooks, craft compelling characters, build immersive worlds and master narrative techniques like plot and conflict.

Adrian Mamo, president of the MSA, expressed the organisation’s commitment to fostering creativity. “Our mission is to inspire creativity and foster artistic talent across all ages and skill levels,” he said. “We are delighted to continue providing a vibrant and inclusive environment where students can explore and grow their artistic abilities at the heart of Valletta.”

The full schedule of courses is now available on www.artsmalta.org/courses. Interested students are encouraged to apply online to secure their place.