The Malta Society of Arts (MSA) autumn season programme is brimming with exhibitions, concerts and cultural events at its historic venue, Palazzo de La Salle in Valletta.

The upcoming months will feature five visual arts exhibitions, 20 concerts, various workshops, seminars and the highly anticipated return of MSA’s popular arts, crafts and music courses.

October launches with the debut solo exhibition Paradise Lost by Jade Zammit, showcasing a number of thought-provoking pieces in a range of styles and media.

“In early 2020, as I returned to drawing, my work was defined by minimal lines, reflecting my architectural background,” Zammit says. “But over time, I’ve embraced a more instinctual and expressive style, integrating acrylics, oils, thread,and embroidery techniques. The thread symbolises fragility, evoking nostalgia and childhood memories.”

Paradise Lost is Zammit’s intimate exploration of the vulnerability of both real and imagined paradises, with each artwork representing a reconstruction of her own memories and dreams. The exhibition invites viewers to reflect on their own interpretations of paradise and the inevitable losses everyone experiences.

Next up on the calendar is the concert Crackle & Memory, part of MSA’s Sustain-Delay strand of its performing arts programme, offering a unique live performance exploring the memories of our pasts through experimental sound. Artist and Sustain-Delay artistic director Kurt Buttigieg, together with Yasmin Kuymizakis, will present their personal archival content, followed by the final concert in the Sustain-Delay series, You Are the Instrument, which will feature sound artist Dafne’s techno-infused soundscape and Accla’s boundary-pushing humanist experimental noise.

In the Contempo strand of the MSA’s performing arts programme, led by Karl Fiorini, October will bring Last Night When We Were Young, a guitar and piano dialogue between Sandro Zerafa and Vincent Bourgeyx, that pays tribute to the Great American Songbook’. MSA will also host other exciting concerts, including performances by Angie Vella Zarb’s band for Notte Bianca, Ethan Attard’s debut concert and the French Embassy’s Eclats de Musique featuring Tricia Dawn Williams. Other notable events include Frank Bonnici’s Latin Music Night and Frank Oppedijk’s sold-out series of Under Einaudi’s Wings concerts.

As the season progresses, MSA’s popular courses in visual arts, performing arts and crafts, catering to students of all ages and levels , will start. In addition, the MSA continues its longstanding role as the only representative of the London College of Music (LCM) in Malta, with LCM’s practical exams ongoing in instruments such as the oboe, trombone, euphonium and pop vocals. On October 10, the LCM Graduation Ceremony will celebrate 25 candidates who successfully completed their diploma exams in 2023.

November and December promise even more cultural offerings, including Joseph Farrugia’s debut solo exhibition, Rebecca Bonaci’s show in the underground space, the Malta Photographic Society’s annual showcase, numerous student concerts and the prestigious Gold Medal Award ceremony.

Adrian Mamo, president of the MSA, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming programme.

“This autumn marks an exciting and ambitious period for the Malta Society of Arts, as we continue our mission to cultivate and promote artistic excellence in Malta. Our diverse events aim to bring the community together, inspire creativity and provide platforms for emerging and established artists alike. We look forward to welcoming both locals and visitors to Palazzo de La Salle,” he said.

For more information about the MSA events, visit www.artsmalta.org/events or the society’s Facebook page.