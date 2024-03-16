The Malta Society of Model Makers is holding its model exhibition of warplanes, figures, cars, tanks, ships, dioramas and engineering-related models of various scales at the Notre Dame Gate, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa, until March 24.

Of particular interest is the figure section representing regiments from different eras and armies. These are represented either in vignette, dioramas or stand-alone. All figures are hand-painted by members of the society.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to watch modellers at work and admire scale models still under construction.

The society has been holding the annual exhibition since its foundation in 2003. It also holds regular lectures, meetings and exhibitions. The main aim of the society remains to help and support young modellers in achieving better modelling techniques and results.

The exhibition is open weekdays from 9am to 6pm, weekends and public holidays from 9am to 7pm. On the final day, March 24, the exhibition will close at 5pm.