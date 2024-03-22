Malta, Spain, Ireland and Slovenia said on Friday they were willing to recognise Palestine as a state.

In a statement, the Office of the Prime Minister said the leaders of the four countries met in the margins of the European Council to share views on the situation in Gaza and the Middle East.

The four countries agreed that a two-state solution was crucial for peace in the Middle East and they were therefore willing to recognise Palestine as a state once the conditions for the setting up of a state were met.

They also called for an immediate ceasefire, the unconditional release of hostages and a rapid and sustained increase of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Earlier, Russia and China vetoed a US-led draft resolution at the Security Council on a ceasefire in Gaza, with Moscow accusing Washington of a "hypocritical spectacle" that does not pressure Israel.