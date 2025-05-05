There are currently more questions than answers about how new US tariffs on foreign-made films will affect Malta, Culture Minister Owen Bonnici said on Monday.

Speaking to journalists outside Parliament, Bonnici stressed that it was too early to determine the local implications of the sweeping tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump.

On Sunday Trump announced he was imposing a 100 per cent tariff on all films made outside the country, citing concerns that Hollywood was being “devastated” by American filmmakers working abroad.

Owen Bonnici responding to the tariffs Video: Emma Borg

“I saw what diverse authorities in the film industry from around the world had to say on this, and so far I have heard a number of questions,” Bonnici said. “Questions like: What does this mean exactly? How will this work? What will be subject to the tariffs, and what will be exempt?”

He added that even some US officials were sceptical. “A governor in America questioned whether this can happen at all,” Bonnici said, referring to California Governor Gavin Newsom, who called Trump “grossly incompetent” when asked about the new policy.

A spokesperson for Newsom later raised doubts over whether the president has the legal authority to enact the tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

“We are still gathering information,” Bonnici said, “but what is for sure is that we will be proactive and ensure that what is working successfully in our country will continue to be successful.”

In a statement, the Ministry for Culture reiterated its commitment to the local film sector, “The film industry is very important for our country and for all those who work in it, and we are determined to keep making it stronger. We are attentively following all developments as they unfold.”

The controversial announcement comes amid growing criticism of the White House’s trade policies. In his statement on the social platform Truth Social, Trump wrote: "I am authorising the Department of Commerce, and the United States Trade Representative, to immediately begin the process of instituting a 100 per cent tariff on any and all movies coming into our country that are produced in foreign lands."

Malta has long served as a backdrop for numerous American productions. One of the latest to be filmed on the island is the survival thriller The Ascent.