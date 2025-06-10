I have written many articles on the slow but constant damage to our lovely island state by the insatiable hunger for the accumulation of money from unscrupulous so-called developers. Why have I not given up?

One must admit that following the independence of Malta from Great Britain in 1964, Malta was in great need of industrial, infrastructural, educational and financial development to service a small but forward-looking and very politically engaged population.

The generation born just after the war had just reached their mid-teens in 1964 and, as many of my loyal readers and followers, some of whom fall into this age category, will recall, we were all full of hope.

It was a slow-motion race in the first years. Political turbulence was fanned by young Maltese politicians, some of whom had been groomed by the Fabian Society at Oxford to lean towards communism as the sole choice for small and weak nations rather than to look towards the fledgling European Economic Community as the alternative of choice.

The steady development of Malta soon turned into a disaster following the election of 1971. The extremist policies of Dom Mintoff placed us among the non-aligned nations and then resorted to violence, nationalisation of banks, public transport and private industry, corruption in the granting of development permits and violence against any opposition.

Thugs roamed the streets especially the street where I lived, Victoria Avenue in Sliema, the then home of the independence prime minister George Borg Olivier.

In the 1970s and 1980s, we, the Maltese who believed in democracy, the European project, free trade, in reasonable and environmentally friendly development, creation of clean industries with reasonably good salaries and in the potential to develop, either left the island to look for these things abroad and to fight there for their homeland, or stayed to fight but never gave up.

We did overcome those difficulties and we did bring the country back from the brink.

We began the process of properly developing the country, its democratic institutions and its physical infrastructure, its historical sites and architectural gems left to us by our former conquerors and occupiers.

It was 60 years ago this month, in 1965, that a great lawyer, judge and intellectual, Judge Maurice Caruana Curran, had the bright idea – in a dark period when even his court and his own person were attacked physically by gangs of Maltese ruffians – to stand up to them and to tell the world that, “This land is a sweet land blessed by the Lord”. People of good will were to join ranks to protect the heritage that made this land so sweet.

These were the words of our national anthem, unknown today to many of the present population who are of other ethnic or religious backgrounds or just addicted to consumerism.

Judge Caruana Curran had deep and long-lasting dreams in mind when he set up Din L-Art Ħelwa, Malta’s national trust, on that fateful and glorious day 60 years ago. He and all of us who, then or later, worked for, volunteered for, funded or just applauded the operations of DLĦ never gave up on the belief in our valuable heritage. It was and is worth protecting.

If the rot that began in 2013 will one day be stopped, a new future as rosy as Independence Day 1964 or European Union entry in 2004 will come again.

A new generation of youths are giving up on having a decent future in this dirty, crumbling infrastructure since Joseph Muscat and his gang of robbers and insensitive developers devilishly planned to make hay with an overdeveloped, overpopulated and overly tourism-based economy that only grows in consumerism. We need them back.

This year, the 60th birthday of DLĦ, we have been given the honour by Europa Nostra, the pan-European organisation that counts all the heritage protection organisations as its members, of holding its summer board and council meetings in Malta.

We even have the honour of having an EU commissioner, Glenn Micallef, a Maltese, whose portfolio includes culture and heritage, and who is young and forward-looking. He is preparing a Culture Compass for Europe that will form part of the next seven-year budget of the EU starting in 2027.

Malta has caused damage to its cultural heritage of its own volition and, as such, it must come out of its misery on its own. Yet, a positive pull from the EU as well as better and more efficient funding for tangible and intangible culture is most welcome.

I was honoured to have been elected a member of the council of Europa Nostra nine years ago. I follow in the footsteps of Martin Scicluna who had attracted Europa Nostra to Malta for their annual summit some years ago when he was president of DLĦ, and I follow with great respect in the footsteps of former DLĦ president Simone Mizzi, née Caruana Curran, the daughter of our founder. Mizzi was on the board of Europa Nostra for many years. Many others have contributed too. The future can be rosy under the presidency of architect Patrick Calleja, who will fly Malta’s flag here and abroad.

This is a great event to celebrate.

In 2013, Malta was not a bare plot of desert or a slab of rock in the middle of the Middle Sea. No, it was a pearl of culture with a beautiful language, a highly educated population, a collection of pure baroque architecture and Iron Age temples that denote the start of European civilisation.

Let us not allow the present gang of money-crazy politicians and developers to ruin it more than they have already. It can be saved and find the proper balance.

That is why I will never give up!

Thank you DLĦ and thank you Europa Nostra.

John Vassallo is a former ambassador to the EU.