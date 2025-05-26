The Malta Stock Exchange (MSE) has announced record financial results for 2024, reflecting its continued commitment to innovation, transparency, and sustainable growth in the Maltese capital markets.

In 2024, the Exchange recorded a 4.26 per cent increase in revenue, rising to €9.32 million, and a 10.25 per cent increase in operating profit, reaching €5.43 million. These gains were driven by a notable rise in listing activity and interest income, reinforcing MSE’s role as a key player in Malta’s financial ecosystem.

Despite a 5.71 per cent increase in operating costs, largely due to investments in technology and workforce development, the Exchange achieved a net profit margin of 41 per cent, up from 38 per cent in the previous year. This positions the MSE among the most efficient and profitable exchanges globally.

Announcing the results on Monday, Joseph Portelli, Executive Chairman of the Malta Stock Exchange, said: “Our strong financial performance in 2024 is a clear reflection of our strategic direction and operational discipline. We remain focused on delivering value to our stakeholders while building a resilient and future-ready marketplace.”

The Exchange distributed a €2.25 million net ordinary dividend, supported by sustainable profitability and prudent financial management. This dividend represents a 225 per cent increase over the amount paid in 2015. The company's after-tax net income is 129 per cent greater than it was 10 years prior.

MSE also reported a 10.73 per cent increase in total assets, reaching €15.6 million, driven by increased investments in interest-bearing financial instruments.

The Exchange’s performance comes amid a resilient Maltese economy, which grew by 5.0 per cent in 2024, supported by strong domestic demand, tourism, and services. While global economic conditions remained mixed, the MSE successfully navigated challenges such as inflationary pressures and interest rate uncertainty.

Looking ahead, the Malta Stock Exchange remains committed to increasing trading volume and liquidity and supporting the continued development of Malta’s capital markets.