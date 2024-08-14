Professional growth is an important part of long-term success in the workplace but developing skills does not have to mean going back to the classroom.

While securing new qualifications through training courses can undoubtedly be beneficial,other methods for development can be found closer to home - and are significantly more enjoyable.

Meeting up with colleagues from the same industry is a good way to share expertise, discuss best practices and explore opportunities for collaborations. One company helping IT professionals do just that is iGaming software provider Altenar, which last year launched a series of regular meetings titled Malta Tech Talks.

There have been four editions of the talks so far, each featuring three guest speakers as well as the chance to meet fellow attendees and discuss what is happening in the IT world while enjoying refreshments in Altenar’s office at Pendergardens Business Centre, St Julian's.

Altenar’s HR director Ekaterina Firsova, who was involved in launching Malta Tech Talks, explained how the project was born.

“We noticed a lack of professional conferences for experience sharing, and if something is missing, it’s the right time to create it,” she said.

“The aim is to share knowledge, enhance expertise, and develop Malta's professional IT community. We are grateful to everyone who has already actively participated and feel immense support.

“It’s incredibly important that everyone is willing to help, share articles, and prepare presentations - this is invaluable.”

Firsova has no doubt that such events can be very beneficial to help individuals developtheir skills.

“It’s extremely important, especially in such a relaxed and informal setting. We have no hiring, no advertising, we just meet and exchange thoughts and opinions.

“Firstly, it can be perceived as learning, networking, and simply a great social event. It also provides an opportunity to develop skills as a speaker and facilitator.“

"Additionally, there’s a bit of design work involved - preparing a good presentation is a significant effort. We do everything possible to simplify the speakers' experience - we have a dedicated coach who, if the speaker wishes, helps them prepare for their talk in the best possible way."

Plans are being finalised for further editions of Malta Tech Talks and Firsova is delighted with the way the project is developing.

“I am thrilled that we finally managed to launch this, and so successfully,” she added. “There were over 100 people at the first meet-up - a fantastic success.

“As I am nominated for the HRO Today CHRO of the Year EMEA Award in Dublin, I hope to share our successful experience with HRD colleagues from other companies. I truly hope this is just the beginning, and soon we will be able to hold our meet-ups every month."