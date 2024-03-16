MALTA 11

POLAND 4

(0-3, 1-3, 2-3, 1-2)

The Malta U-19 national team brushed aside hosts Poland in their second qualifying match to book their place in this summer’s continental finals with one match to spare in Lodz on Saturday.

The Maltese side, under the charge of Niki Lanzon and Michele Stellini, produced a rampant display to score a convincing victory over the home side to secure their second win in a row and assure themselves of finishing top of Group C.

Malta were off to a strong start as they managed to score three goals without reply in the first session to take control of the match.

Jayden Cutajar converted an early penalty before further goals from Kieyan Borg and Alec Fenech made it 3-0.

