Malta had the highest number of deaths in the workplace per capita than any other EU state in 2022, according to new data.

Two years ago,15 people died at work, equivalent to more than five workers per 100,000 employed people, Eurostat figures show.

This was 50 per cent more than France - the country with the second-highest deaths, and more than three times the EU average.

National Statistics Office (NSO) data released in April showed that more than half the workplace deaths in 2022 and 2023 were in the construction sector - with 2022 being the deadliest year for workplace accidents in 18 years.

The damning assessment of Malta’s workplace safety comes as the mother of Jean Paul Sofia, who was killed in a construction collapse, takes her battle to improve Malta’s construction safety to the European Union.

On Wednesday, Isabelle Bonnici attended a roundtable discussion on the topic in Brussels where she called on the EU to force her country to introduce national building codes that have remained conspicuously absent despite ongoing accidents and fatalities.

Building codes, referred to in the EU as Eurocodes, are designed to ensure uniform levels of safety in the construction sector across the bloc.

It is mandatory for member states to accept designs in line with them, with the onus on alternative designs to prove they are “technically equivalent”, according to the European Commission.

In a statement, the government meanwhile said it was “committed” to discussing a Chamber of Architects proposal for Malta to adopt Eurocodes “in the near future”. However, it did not commit to a firm deadline.

Malta saw the highest deaths in the workplace per capita. Graphic: Eurostat.

A closer examination of the recent Eurostat figures paints an even more bleak picture, with ‘standardised’ fatality rates – which aim to make it easier to compare countries like-for-like – showing Malta’s workplace deaths to be 75% more than the number of deaths recorded in France and more than three times the EU average.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands was the safest country for workers, followed by Greece, Germany and Sweden.

Construction accounted for almost a quarter of all workplace fatalities in the EU, followed by the transportation and storage sector and the manufacturing industry – which also had the highest proportion of non-fatal accidents.

In all, there were almost 3,300 workplace fatalities across the bloc in 2022, a slight decrease from the year before. More than half of all accidents at work led to wounds and superficial injuries, dislocations, sprains and strains, Eurostat noted.