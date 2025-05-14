Malta retained its top spot in a European ranking for LGBTIQ protection and human rights for the tenth consecutive year.

The index for 2025, released by Ilga-Europe, a gay rights advocacy group, placed Malta at the top with an 89% overall score.

With 85 points, Belgium jumped to second place after adopting policies tackling hatred based on sexual orientation, gender identity, and sex characteristics. Iceland now comes in third place on the ranking with a score of 84.

The three countries at the other end of the Rainbow Map scale are Russia (2%), Azerbaijan (2%), and Turkey (5%). Romania now sits at the end of the EU ranking with 19% points, followed by Poland (21%) and Bulgaria (21%).

Reacting to the results, Parliamentary Secretary for Equality Rebecca Buttigieg said Malta’s consistent first-place ranking for 10 years underscored the island's commitment to equality, non-discrimination, and human rights.

Securing the spot for the tenth consecutive year was a "momentous achievement" for Malta: a testament to the government’s political will and the continuous efforts of civil society to build an equitable and inclusive society, she said.

Buttigieg, however, also acknowledged "concerning trends" across the continent flagged by Ilga-Europe in its report. She said Malta stands firm in its commitment to human rights and serves as a beacon, demonstrating that progress is possible and necessary.

Next week, Malta will be hosting the IDAHOT+ Forum and Experts meetings as part of its Council of Europe Presidency, where LGBTIQ+ rights and equality will take centre stage.

Recommendations for Malta:

Advancing the Equality Bill to ensure explicit Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression, and Sex Characteristics (SOGISC) protections in goods, services, and healthcare, overcoming the current legislative deadlock.

Improve transparency in asylum procedures on SOGIGESC grounds by publishing locally applied guidelines and allowing human rights NGOs access to refugees in detention centres.

Ensure that a psychiatrist is present at the Gender Wellbeing Clinic so that mental health assessments can proceed thus removing an existing barrier to accessing trans-specific healthcare that is affecting both new and existing clients.