The questions are many in the unfolding story around the Conscience, the Freedom Flotilla ship stuck on Hurd’s Bank on its way to Gaza, where it purportedly aimed to deliver humanitarian aid.

The certainties – what we actually do know – is hardly reassuring, but it’s worth starting with them: a civilian ship is struck by drones in international waters just off Malta. This is an extraordinary occurrence and, it goes without saying, breaches international maritime law.

The Conscience’s crew, passengers, and would-be passengers waiting to board the ship in Malta, all stress the humanitarian character of the cargo: the aim is to try to reach Gazans, who according to the United Nations Secretary General and specialized humanitarian agencies, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and international humanitarian organizations are in absolutely desperate need of aid.

The right of passage of humanitarian assistance is guaranteed by the Geneva Conventions. Denying such aid is thus a breach of the most basic laws of war as established after the Second World War.

Now to the many unanswered questions.

Is it correct that the Conscience was denied access to Maltese territorial waters after it was struck? If so, on whose orders and on what grounds?

There does not seem to be any reasons to deny a civilian ship access to Maltese waters, in particular when it was taking in water and had no electricity. Were Maltese authorities pushed to take this position by outside powers?

Or is it suspicious of the Conscience and its left-wing activists? Why does the Maltese government not communicate clearly on this matter?

Why does the Maltese government not publicly ask for explanations for the presence of an Israeli military aircraft so close to its borders for so long?

Why is there a discrepancy between the official Maltese state flight recordings of the Israeli Hercules seen circling near Malta for several hours before the drone struck and the recordings of the ADSB Exchange which reportedly provides “unfiltered” flight data and “does not censor any information” regarding flights?

Why does the Maltese government not explain the difference between its records – which indicate that the Israeli aircraft did not cross into Maltese airspace – and those of ADSB Exchange, which show the opposite?

Why does the Maltese government not publicly ask for explanations for the presence of an Israeli military aircraft so close to its borders for so long? Or does it find such presences normal and justified? Why does it not publicly ask the Israeli government to explain any relationship between the presence of the Hercules and the drone strike?

Why has the Maltese government not forcefully condemned the drone strike so close to its territorial waters? Does that mean that the Maltese government finds such strikes permissible? A small, neutral state understandably has to be cautious in its international dealings, but it must also draw red lines and be seen to do so.

Malta is a neutral state and as such should defend international law. If it chooses not to do this within a stone’s throw of its borders, how does it believe that its neutrality will be taken seriously?

Does this apparent “laissez-faire” approach at Hurd’s Bank mean that this is a place where anything goes and off which the Maltese government effectively washes its hands? Does this mean that any “policing” of Hurd’s Bank is left to whichever state or other actor feels called to take action?

The Conscience incident leaves us with some very disconcerting certainties, many more unanswered questions and seemingly blatant manifestations of the lack of conscientious behaviour on the part of many of the actors directly implicated.