Lexine Farrugia inspired Sampdoria to another crucial win in the Italian U-19’s championship after scoring in their famous 2-1 win over giants Juventus.

The Blucerchiate lifted themselves to 20 points as they edge closer to middle part of the standings following this win.

Farrugia and her Sampdoria side will now face another difficult test as they take on Inter with five games left before the end of the season.

