BULGARIA 10

MALTA 16

The Malta U-19 waterpolo national team overcame the challenge of Bulgaria to complete their qualifying style with a perfect record and confirm their passage to the continental finals in some style.

Niki Lanzon’s side entered into Sunday’s match with their qualification spot already assured after their victories over Slovakia (15-7), and Poland (11-4) had assured them of finishing at the top of Group C.

Alec Fenech was again Malta’s leading scorer with five goals.

But still, the Maltese youngsters were determined to complete their commitments with a perfect record and made their intentions clear right from the outset.

They quickly seized control of the match when they raced to a 3-0 lead courtesy of goals from Jake Cachia, Max Zammit and Alec Fenech. In between, Jayden Cutajar had an effort from the penalty tpot coming off the post.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com