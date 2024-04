Michela Ionadi, who represents Malta at international level, will embark on her first European adventure after signing with Ternana for the upcoming 2024/2025 season.

Ternana are currently vying for a Serie A promotion as they sit second in the Serie B on 57 points after 23 outings.

At U-19’s level, Ternana sit seventh in an eight-team championship.

More details on SportsDesk.