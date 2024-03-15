The Malta U-19 national team will open their commitments in the qualifying tournament of the LEN European Waterpolo Championships when they face Slovakia on Friday.

The Maltese team is under the guidance of coach Niki Lanzon and his assistant Michele Stellini. Malta senior national team coach Milan Cirovic has travelled with the team as technical director.

Also part of the Malta contingent are Charles Portelli, the team manager, and Andrew Paris, the Head of Delegation.

The Maltese team has a tough start to the competition when they face a strong Slovakian side who are also vying for the only slot available for qualification to the tournament finals.

