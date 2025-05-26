Malta’s unemployment rate stood at 2.7 per cent in April, marking a 0.1 percentage point drop from the previous month and a notable 0.6-point decrease when compared to April last year, official statistics show.

According to the latest data released by the National Statistics Office on Monday, the number of unemployed individuals fell to 9,223 in April — a 2.5 per cent decline from March and 13.7 per cent lower than in April 2024.

The unemployment rate for both males and females was equal at 2.7 per cent. While the male rate remained unchanged from March, the female rate dropped by 0.2 percentage points.

Youth unemployment — referring to those aged between 15 and 24 — also registered improvement, falling by 0.5 points to 7.2 per cent. The unemployment rate for individuals aged 25 to 74 remained steady at 2.3 per cent.

Of the total unemployed, 77.2 per cent (7,123 persons) were aged between 25 and 74, while 2,100 (22.8 per cent) were youths aged under 25.