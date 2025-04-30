Din l-Art Ħelwa is hosting an exhibition of paintings of Malta and Venice by its former president Martin Scicluna.

Scicluna is the last surviving member of the Six Soldier Artists who is still painting. The Soldier Artists exhibited in Malta at three highly successful exhibitions in aid of charities in 2000, 2003 and 2006.

Born in 1935, he was educated at St Edward’s College, the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, the Army Staff College Camberley and the Royal College of Defence Studies. He served in the Royal Malta Artillery from 1956 until 1964, transferring to the Royal Artillery in 1965 after completion of the Army Staff College course.

Scicluna left the Army in 1973 and won a place at the ministry of defence as a direct entry principal where he served in various policy secretariats advising ministers. He also served on secondment to the Foreign Office as a member of the United Kingdom Delegation to NATO until November 1995, retiring in the rank of assistant undersecretary of state.

Artist Martin Scicluna with some of his paintings,

He served Din l-Art Ħelwa faithfully in several incarnations from 1996 on his return to Malta, culminating with his election as executive president from 2001 to 2005 and vice president from 2005 to 2013. He was elected honorary life council member in 2014.

Scicluna studied art at St Edward’s College under English art master Mr Kealy in 1943. He retained a keen interest thereafter in painting in watercolour and, later, oils, honing his techniques over the years until he settled in recent years on painting in acrylic on board and water-colour.

Martin Scicluna – Paintings Of Malta And Venice is on at The Exhibition Hall, 10, Old Bakery Street in Valletta, corner with Melita Street. The exhibition, which runs until Saturday is open every day from 10am till 4pm. Entrance is free.

Proceeds from the sale, as with his previous exhibition held at Din l-Art Ħelwa in 2023, will mainly go to the non-profit organisation, along with St Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral.