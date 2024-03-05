Malta’s historic journey in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 qualifications will take form this afternoon when they discover their opponents in the draw to be held in Nyon.

Led by coach Manuela Tesse, crowned Coach of the Year by the Għaqda Ġurnalisti Sport on Saturday, the Maltese selection will be featuring in League B for the first time ever and is expected to face some of Europe’s best teams.

In last year’s inaugural edition of the UEFA Women’s Nations League, Malta topped its League C group with five wins and a draw to move up into Europe’s second tier – an achievement which earned them the award of Team of the Year by the Għaqda Ġurnalisti Sport for the second time.

