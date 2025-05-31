MALTA 1

Bugeja 42

CYPRUS 0

A record crowd for a women’s football match in Malta spurred the national team to a promotion to League B in the UEFA Women’s Nations League, for the second time.

Manuela Tesse’s side needed a win to secure a return to Europe’s second tier with a game to spare – and they delivered in front of 1,205 fans at the National Stadium, in the first women’s national team match in two decades.

The attendance surpassed the previous record of 1,053, set when Manchester United played Birkirkara in 2023, marking a milestone moment for women’s football in Malta.

Malta will now face Andorra in their final match, already assured of their place in League B for the upcoming 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

