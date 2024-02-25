Malta’s victory over the Faroe Islands was the perfect way to launch the 2024 calendar which will see the women’s national make its historic League B appearance in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 qualifications.After last year’s success in which Malta topped their League C group in the UEFA Nations League with a dominant display, the expectations for this selection have increased.

Although the Nordic side is ranked several places below Malta, coach Manuela Tesse still deemed this match as highly important to the development of this team, especially because the Faroe Islands brought a physical challenge to which the Maltese side replied with their much-improved technical level.

