Malta dropped one place into 87th in the latest rankings issued by FIFA, on Friday.

Manuela Tesse’s side did gain +1.89 points following their win over the Faroe Islands and the prestigious draw against Belarus, who at the time was sitting 30 places above Malta.

However, their new points tally – 1251.63, was not enough to overcome Asia’s Bahrain (1254.12) while Puerto Rico, who represent Concacaf, jumped 18 places into 85th.

More details on SportsDesk.