Malta international Rachel Cuschieri has reached an important milestone in her career after marking her 200th game abroad.

Cuschieri is currently on the books of Sampdoria and was in their starting formation as they faced Napoli in last weekend’s Serie A Femminile match.

The former Birkirkara captain was making her 200th appearances across all competitions, domestically and UEFA tournaments, in this Italian top-flight game.

