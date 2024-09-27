Are you Malta’s best manager, CEO, or entrepreneur? Or are you part of a team that has shown particular determination and a strong work ethic? Then you might be awarded as Malta’s worker of the year.

On Friday, the government announced it will be holding the “Ħaddiem tas-Sena" (worker of the year) awards for the second time.

Of the nine awards up for grabs, five are for individuals and four are for organisations.

The awards are:

Executive Head of the Year

Manager of the Year

Team of the Year

Most Inclusive Organization

Company Promoting CSR

Most Inspiring Young Leader

Lifetime Achievement

Best Entrepreneur

Organisation Promoting Work-Life Balance

The final award for “Ħaddiem tas-Sena" will be chosen among the winners of the other awards.

"Workers are the backbone of our economy, and this award serves to celebrate their values, extraordinary achievements, and the significant contributions they make to the country,” social dialogue junior minister Andy Ellul said, announcing the opening of applications for the awards.

The aims of the awards are to promote the personal and professional development of workers, promote good practices at the workplace and celebrate success, Ellul said.

A specially appointed board will decide on the winners. That board is made up of business lobbyist Peter Fenech, union heads Josef Bugeja and Josef Vella and is chaired by broadcaster Angela Agius.

Nominations can be submitted online and close on November 15, with the awards night being held on December 7.