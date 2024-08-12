I was deeply saddened by a recent United Nations-funded study, which lays bare a sobering reality that Maltese under the age of 30 are the most unhappy in all of the EU.

These findings align with the sentiments expressed by numerous young people I encounter each day. As the world today marks International Youth Day, I would like to share the stories, life experiences, and expectations of our young people and I encourage everyone to reflect on what is leading to this unhappiness – every single one of our youngsters is irreplaceable.

I encourage stakeholders and policymakers to listen attentively to the pleas for help that are emerging from all quarters. From the recent reports of young people in Malta contemplating suicide, which underscores a troubling lack of hope, to the rising rates of anxiety and demand for mental health support.

In times of international conflict and hardship, our nation should live up to its vocation of being “din l-art ħelwa” and provide a safe haven to our youth who deserve a bright future.

Young people yearn for a Malta that raises the bar for them; that challenges them to realise their full potential and become the people they want to be.

I was recently heartened to hear the prime minister emphasise the need for policies that focus on enhancing the quality of life and well-being beyond the metrics of our gross domestic product. Young people are keen to protect the environment we live in, the sea that surrounds us, the rule of law that guides us, and I hope these policies will materialise and bring about a tangible difference.

Young people want to live freely, experience life abroad, and broaden their perspectives. Initiatives that empower youths to travel within the continent are very positive. I encourage youngsters, their parents and educators to present these horizon-widening choices and not be afraid when our youths choose to venture abroad. We should only be worried if we do not offer the younger generation attractive options for them to return, or create situations where they feel compelled to leave our islands because their expectations remain unmet.

I was filled with joy when I learned that a number of 16-year-olds were running for the local council elections and were elected.

Youth participation is crucial for a healthy and inclusive society. At the Malta Foundation for the Well-being of Society, we have been advocating in favour of youth participation since our inception 10 years ago, back in 2014.

Youth is not a time to be unhappy; it is a time to dream, to hope, and to make sure no one stands in your way - Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca

As we celebrate our 10-year anniversary, the Foundation has embarked on a longstanding project that aims to establish youth and children’s local councils in every locality and across a regional level in Malta and Gozo.

The R.I.G.H.T.S. Project is built upon our conviction that all young people have the right to be heard, and such initiatives counter the disheartening comments about young people, made by those who imply this generation lacks the creativity to work for the betterment of our society.

This year’s International Youth Day theme explores the digitalisation of our world and the pivotal role young people play in this transformation. Our Foundation has also been proactive in protecting younger generations online.

The Promotion Online Protection Project, the POP-Up project, in collaboration with the United Nations International Telecommunication Union (UNITU), aims to ensure that children and young people use technology healthily.

To date, we are proud to have been a catalyst for 81 professionals to become certified UNITU trainers, equipped to train other professionals, parents, guardians, and educators in safeguarding our youth.

Dear young people, youth is not a time to be unhappy; it is a time to dream, to hope, and to make sure no one stands in your way.

So I appeal to all our young people – lend us your vision to help transform our country into the vibrant, equitable society we all know it can be.

President Emeritus Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca chairs the Malta Foundation for the Well-being of Society and is Eurochild president.