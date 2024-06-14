A 16-year-old who has made history to become Malta's youngest ever local councillor says his election is a dream come true.

Izak Catania De Giovanni was elected to Fgura local council on a Labour party ticket late on Thursday.

The teen secured his seat in the Labour stronghold on the fourth count, with 729 votes.

Catania De Giovanni continues a political dynasty of sorts: he is the son of MP Katya De Giovanni and the grandson of the first Fgura mayor Anthony De Giovanni.

Speaking to Times of Malta, the new councillor said being elected to the council felt “fantastic”, stressing being involved in local politics had “always been a dream” of his.

He said he wanted to use his position to raise the profile of Fgura, which he said was often overlooked and wanted to address cleanliness issues in the locality, pointing to reports of some streets being skipped during refuse collection days.

And while he might be the youngest local councillor in the country’s history, this year’s elections saw two other 16-year-olds be elected. Gabriel Borg Ferrando in St Julian’s and Nine Skye Briffa in Qrendi were both elected on the PN ticket.

“It’s important there is balance in local councils and youths are good at bringing out new ideas... We need a fresh voice for Fgura,” De Giovanni said.

He said he had been inspired to campaign for a seat on the council by his mother and grandfather.

He added that he wanted to congratulate fellow 16-year-old candidate Andre Mizzi, who failed to get elected.

“It’s brave to campaign in the local elections and he was under the same pressure as me," he said.

His election comes at an interesting time as a law passed last year means 16-year-olds can become mayors, although none of those elected so far have received enough votes to do so.

Catania De Giovanni said that outside of politics he intended to study law at university and wanted to pursue his interest in DJing.

Counting for the local elections will finally conclude on Friday after a marathon third day.