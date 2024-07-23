The Malta Youth Orchestra within the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra is participating in an international festival for youth orchestras taking place in Florence, Italy, and the surrounding cities.

This year’s edition of the Festival Orchestre Giovanili kicked off on June 23 and runs until August 5. Youth orchestras from 13 countries around the world are taking part, and the Malta Youth Orchestra – which is performing abroad for the first time – is the largest one with 54 musicians.

The Maltese orchestra is performing in two concerts under the baton of Michael Laus. The first concert is taking place on July 23 at Terme Tettuccio, Montecatini, while the second one will be held the following day in Piazza della Signoria in the centre of Florence.

Besides internationally known music, the young musicians are also performing pieces by Maltese composers.

In the first concert, Elegy by Stephen-Joseph Psaila is being performed, while in the second concert, the youth orchestra will execute Sbuħija by the late Joseph Sammut.