The inaugural edition of maltabiennale.art came to an official end last week, with President Myriam Spiteri Debono hosting its closing.

Maltabiennale.art opened its doors earlier this year in mid-March, and throughout 11 weeks, up until the end of May, it transformed Malta into an international hub of creativity, with art and dialogue focusing on the predominant Mediterranean and Maltese themes at its core. The Maltese biennale was also granted UNESCO’s patronage, which described the biennale’s values as close to its very own.

Over 100 artists from 35 nations, including Malta, came together for the first edition of maltabiennale.art. Their works were spread throughout 17 historic sites, the majority of which are administered by Heritage Malta. The primary sites were located in Valletta, Cottonera and Xgħajra, and Gozo’s Ċittadella. The themes explored were closely related to the Mediterranean, womanhood in Mediterranean cultures, piracy and its modern-day relevance, the Mediterranean Sea itself, and post-colonialism.

The artistic works prompted considerable debate, particularly those inviting thoughts on the nation’s colonial period and its modern-day legacy.

The biennale also featured a total of 15 pavilions, consisting of a variety of national and thematic pavilions. France, Germany, China, Austria, Poland, Serbia, Ukraine, Italy, Spain and Malta were the first nations to take part in maltabiennale.art.

The first preparations for this edition of maltabiennale.art started as early as 2022, with the international call for artists piquing the interest of over 2,500 applicants from 118 nations, including established names in the contemporary art world.

maltabiennale.art 2024 came to an official close during an evening at Verdala Palace, which also served as an opportunity to look back at this first edition of maltabiennale.art, as well as to look towards preparations for the future.

During this evening, prizes in the likeness of the Maltese falcon were also given out by President Spiteri Debono, the Minister for National Heritage, the Arts and Local Government, Owen Bonnici, and the president and founder of maltabiennale.art, Mario Cutajar, as follows:

Best work of art:

Teresa Antignani for her work Deposizione 2024 (oil on canvas) as shown in the Grand Master’s Palace in Valletta, in the section titled ‘The Matri-archive of the Mediterranean’. Work commissioned by maltabiennale.art.

Best pavilion:

The Clean Room, displayed in the Archaeological Museum in Valletta. Curated by Azad Asifovich and Asli Samadova; artist Sofie Muller. Pavilion commissioned by La Musée.

People’s choice:

Dolphin Club for their work The Oracle 2024 (metals and electronics), as shown in the Wheat Silos in Gozo’s Ċittadella. Work commissioned for maltabiennale.art 2024.

maltabiennale.art is a Heritage Malta initiative through MUŻA, the Malta National Community Art Museum, in partnership with Arts Council Malta, under the patronage of the president of Malta and UNESCO. The biennale is also presented in cooperation with the ministries for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade, National Heritage, the Arts and Local Government, and Gozo, as well as with Visit Malta, Malta Libraries, MCAST, Festivals Malta and the Valletta Cultural Agency.

maltabiennale.art is online at maltabiennale.art; Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn: @maltabiennale.art and e-mail info@maltabiennale.art.