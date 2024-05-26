As the maltabiennale.art nears its final weeks, thousands have already immersed themselves in the diverse artworks across Malta and Gozo, all centred around the theme “white sea olive groves”. Now, maltabiennale.art is offering art enthusiasts a fresh opportunity to explore the biennale’s works through the launch of its official catalogue.

Available for purchase now at all Heritage Malta sites, this catalogue promises to capture the essence of the biennale’s journey.

Mario Cutajar, president of maltabiennale.art, commented on the importance of the catalogue, stating: “While there’s a unique beauty to experiencing visual arts in person, we also wanted to share these works through an official catalogue.

“This ensures that the creations by talented local and international artists will be cherished for years to come.”

In addition to documenting the artworks showcased, the catalogue offers valuable insights into the artworks, artists, and exhibition spaces that have featured in the biennale.

The catalogue can be purchased from all Heritage Malta sites.

maltabiennale.art is a Heritage Malta initiative through MUŻA, the Malta National Community Art Museum, in partnership with Arts Council Malta. maltabiennale.art is also presented in cooperation with the Ministries for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade, National Heritage, the Arts and Local Government, and Gozo, as well as with Visit Malta, Malta Libraries, MCAST, Festivals Malta, Valletta Cultural Agency and Spazju Kreattiv. With the participation of Malta School of Art, AUM, ŻfinMalta, KorMalta, Teatru Manoel, Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, Franco La Cecla, IULM University, Milan, Department of Humanities Studies, Faculty of Arts and Tourism, Underwater Department Heritage Malta, Archaeological Department Heritage Malta and Maritime Museum Heritage Malta.