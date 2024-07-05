Malta-born Kevin Bonavia has been elected to the House of Commons on the Labour Party ticket.

He was elected from the north London constituency of Stevenage in Hertfordshire, turning it red for the first time since 2010.

Bonavia amassed 17,698 votes beating Conservative Alex Clarkson who received 11,080 votes.

Labour won the elections held on Thursday by a landslide and is projected to win over well over 400 seats.

Speaking soon after the result for Stevenage was announced, Bonavia said it was “honour of his life” to be elected. He promised to “return the role of MP to its founding purpose – service.”

Bonavia delivering his victory speech in Stevenage on Thursday night

Born in Malta 46 years ago, he spent his early childhood in Rabat and helped his father rent umbrellas and boats on the beach. Then, aged 8, he moved to the UK where his dad worked as a cab driver before his parents started a café and then a video rental store.

In his victory speech, Bonavia paid tribute to his parents’ role, thanking them for instilling in him from a young age the idea that “if someone needs help, or there’s a problem that needs to be fixed, you roll up your sleeves and you fix it.”

Stevenage was created as a constituency in 1983. It voted Tory for 14 years until Tony Blair won a landslide for Labour in 1997 and Barbara Follett replaced Tim Wood as its MP. Kevin Bonavia takes up the mantle from Tory MP Stephen McParland who decided to call it a day.