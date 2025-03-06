Accolade Industrial Fund, a Malta based industrial real estate fund, proudly celebrated its 10-year anniversary last year, marking a decade of exceptional performance, strategic expansion, and strong investor confidence. The Fund’s portfolio is currently valued at €1.9 billion, making it one of the largest investment vehicles of its kind for qualified investors seeking stable, long-term growth in the European industrial real estate market.

Over the past 10 years, the Accolade Industrial Fund has established itself as a leader in industrial real estate. The Fund is currently managing a portfolio totalling more than two million square metres across six key European markets. With a network of over 100 reliable tenants, including global brands such as Amazon, DHL, FedEx, Siemens, and Kion, the Fund ensures strong occupancy rates and long-term profitability.

As a part of its ambitious international expansion strategy, the Accolade Industrial Fund is strengthening its presence in Malta. Chris Casapinta, Executive Chairman of Finco and a Board member of Accolade Industrial Fund, has been actively involved in the Fund’s establishment and governance since its inception. He will lead efforts to expand the Fund’s global investor base, focusing on promoting and distributing the Accolade Industrial Fund to international markets, particularly in Malta.

Chris Casapinta, Executive Chairman of Finco and a Board member of Accolade Industrial Fund.

Casapinta commented: “I feel privileged to have been involved with the Accolade Industrial Fund since its inception. Now, I can work even closer with a highly successful team that has built the foremost European industrial real estate fund with an outstanding track record.”

Accolade Industrial Fund’s co-founder and the Chairman of the Board Milan Kratina stated: “The Fund addresses the growing demand for long-term, stable investments in modern industrial real estate and enables its investors to grow alongside major multinational tenants. We are entering our second decade with the aim to continue the mission to drive sustainable industrial growth across Europe, delivering value for our investors.”

Accolade Industrial Fund’s co-founder and the Chairman of the Board Milan Kratina.

The Accolade Industrial Fund has demonstrated consistent returns, with average annual stock returns of 11.22 percent in euros over the past five years. The fund has shown strong performance, achieving stock growth of 7.17 percent in euros from January 2024 to December 2024. It generates an annual contractual rent of over 110.6 million euros. With strategic locations across Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, the Netherlands, and Spain, the Fund continues to be a prime investment opportunity in the industrial real estate sector.

To provide potential institutional investors with an opportunity to learn more about Accolade Industrial Fund, a local event will be held on Thursday, April 3, 2025. This event will offer insights into the Fund’s investment strategy, performance, and future prospects. Those interested in participation can reach ruthschembri@fincotrust.com for further details and registration.

As the demand for industrial real estate continues to grow, driven by retail and e-commerce, logistics, and manufacturing, the Accolade Industrial Fund remains at the forefront of this dynamic sector. The Fund’s strategic locations, high occupancy rates, and commitment to sustainability position it as a leading and well-established investment option.

For more information about Accolade Industrial Fund, visit https://accoladefunds.eu/en/fund.