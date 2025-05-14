The long-awaited ferry service between Malta and Ragusa in Sicily will begin operating on May 18.

The Ragusa Xpress ferry will operate on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. It will depart from the Valletta Cruise Port at 6.30am, while the return trip is at 7pm. The journey will take around two hours.

The first trip will leave Malta on May 17. However, sources said this trip will be a goodwill gesture exclusively for underprivileged children, with commercial trips starting the day after.

Speculation about a new sea connection between Malta and Sicily began in November 2022, when a ferry painted white and branded with the yellow Ragusa Xpress logo was spotted in a Marsa shipyard.

The start of the service has been plagued by repeated delays. It was slated to begin operating this time last year, after a successful test run was completed in January 2024, then again in September the same year.

Sources said the cause of the delay was paperwork on the Italian side.

The company is owned by Paul Gauci, the local entrepreneur whose PG Group controls the Pavi and Pama supermarkets and the local branch of Spanish retailer Zara, among others.

In January 2023, Gauci acquired Marina di Ragusa, one of Sicily's largest marinas, in an undisclosed multi-million euro deal.

The Ragusa Xpress will use a catamaran that is no newcomer on Sicily trips, having been previously operated by the company it will be competing with, Virtu Ferries.

It can carry a maximum of 430 passengers and 21 cars. Virtu used the catamaran to evacuate people from Libya in 2011 and again in 2015, but then sold it to a German company, which used it to operate charter trips in the Caribbean.

The service will vie for passenger seats with Virtu Ferries' long-standing ferry operation, and which runs two trips a day between Malta and Pozzallo, in southern Sicily.

Another contender for a slice of the Malta-Sicily ferry market, Ponte Ferries, proved to be short-lived. The company started operating in late 2021 but called it quits last year, following multiple problems.