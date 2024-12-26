A Maltese actor ended up turning heads after making a memorable appearance during the highly anticipated Christmas finale of the beloved British sitcom Gavin & Stacey.

Playing a stripper at a hen party, Damian Buhagiar brought laughs and charm to the festive special, which aired last night.

The finale, a reunion of the Essex-Wales ensemble more than a decade after the original series ended in 2010, was packed with humour, nostalgia, and heartwarming moments. Buhagiar’s cheeky cameo stood out for local fans, with his character adding a spicy twist to the hen party storyline.

Buhagiar in the Finale episode Video: @holliecassar

Maltese viewers quickly noticed Buhagiar’s name in the credits, prominently placed below series star Rob Brydon and above co-creator James Corden. The actor’s cameo sparked social media buzz, with fans tagging him in posts and praising his performance. 

This was not the first time the 30-year-old Maltese actor worked with Gavin & Stacey co-creator Ruth Jones. Earlier this year, Buhagiar shared the stage with Jones in Sister Act at London’s West End, where he played Pablo, a gang member, while she starred as Mother Superior.

Buhagiar, who currently appears as Zoltan Karpathy in My Fair Lady at the Curve Theatre, has established himself as a respected actor and dancer.

His extensive resume includes roles in Grease, West Side Story, and Jersey Boys. A graduate of the Arts Educational Schools London, Buhagiar’s career continues to soar.

With a turn in one of Britain’s favourite sitcoms and a string of stellar stage performances, Buhagiar’s future in show business looks anything but bare.

Attempts to contact Buhagair were made but he has not yet responded. 

