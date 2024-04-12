Artworks by three Maltese artists are currently on display in an exhibition in Noto, Sicily, on the theme of the human body.

Body Language show­cases works by Patrick Dalli, Darren Tanti and Paul Scerri. Its objective is to pay homage to the human being from a technical and artistic standpoint, while also prompting contemplation and awareness of the issues that permeate daily life, fostering a connection and empathy with fellow human beings.

Throughout history, the human body has been a captivating subject in art, from ancient cave paintings to contemporary works. Body art, performance art and endurance art all emphasise the human form as a medium or subject.

Artists like Orlan and Marina Abramović have pushed boundaries by engaging in physical alterations or extreme challenges, blurring the lines between art and life.

Depictions of the nude human body have often sparked controversy, yet they are fundamental in artistic training.

The works by the Maltese artists span many years and represent their distinctive styles.

Dalli’s large-scale nude paintings focus on capturing the human figure’s essence, devoid of elaborate props. His recent experimentation integrates nudes into stylised landscapes, creating surreal compositions.

Tanti’s compositions contrast stark backgrounds with intricate contexts, exploring narrative and philosophical themes. His works navigate between nudity and nakedness, evoking discomfort and reflection.

Scerri’s sculptures invite contemplation on life’s absurdity. His figures, often nude or minimally clothed, carry symbolic props that convey profound narratives.

The exhibition, curated by Melanie Erixon, is on until April 27 at Museo Santa Chiara, Corso Vittorio Emanuele, Noto, Sicily.