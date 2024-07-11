Dinja Mutur, the personal travel show starring Stephen Formosa who crossed Africa on his motorbike last year, is returning to the screens offering an opportunity to revisit some of the world’s most beautiful places.

Ahead of the new episodes shot earlier this year in Asia, which are due to be shown this autumn, ONE TV is rebroadcasting the first edition of Dinja Mutur which was produced by Missio Malta in aid of its missions.

“Dinja Mutur was a run-away success, both for Missio, as well as for the interest garnered from viewers on TV. In fact, we are proud that the show has been confirmed for a second season, which will air this autumn,” Robert Farrugia, head of communications and fundraising at Missio Malta, said.

The programme opens a window into the countries where Missio Malta carries out its missionary work, shedding light on the projects Missio supports through its fundraising initiatives.

“Together with Stephen Formosa, Missio Malta wants the Maltese public and its benefactors to continue to meet more people who live in the countries it carries out its missionary work in, through the innovative TV format,” Farrugia continued.

The first edition of Dinja Mutur follows the travels of the Maltese biker who travelled across sub-Saharan Africa, visiting countries such as Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Mozambique, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho, and South Africa.

Dinja Mutur airs on on ONE TV on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6.50pm, starting on July 11.