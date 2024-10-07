Microsoft Direct Routing is now available to businesses in Malta thanks to a collaboration between Melita Business and leading system integrator Computime. This seamless and secure solution enables businesses to use Microsoft Teams as a fully functional PBX.

Malcom Briffa, Chief Officer Business & IoT at Melita, said: “Despite the rapid changes in technology, telephony remains a core requirement for most businesses. Thanks to our partnership with Computime, we have developed a solution to integrate Melita’s telephony service with the feature rich Microsoft Teams Phone, to deliver simplified communications management and help organisations enhance internal collaboration.”

Stephen Vella, CTO at Computime said: “Through this cloud-based solution, we developed a secure, easy to deploy software as a service (SaaS) solution that makes businesses more agile by integrating the Melita Business telephony service with the Microsoft Teams Phone”

The service securely connects your Malta SIP trunk to Microsoft Teams Phone, using a fully managed Session Border Controller (SBC)-as-a-Service to ensure it meets all of Microsoft's technical standards. Customers may choose from a full cloud-based solution relying on the SmartCloud platform hosted in Malta, or an on-premises solution that guarantees robust, secure, and scalable communications for business.

To learn more about this solution visit melitabusiness.com.