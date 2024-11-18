Sister duo The New Victorians have released a Christmas album featuring 11 reimagined Maltese carols.

Ninni − Album tal-Milied, which is available on all digital platforms, was recorded live with a six-piece band at the Bir Miftuħ chapel in Gudja. Including well-loved songs such as Ġesù Ħelwa Tarbija and Ninni La Tibkix Iżjed, the recording brings together the richness of Malta’s festive musical traditions with the warmth of a live performance, capturing the spirit of Christmas in a fresh way.

In addition to the album release, The New Victorians will be performing their Chapel Hop concerts from December 5 to 8, together with a multicultural choir, in collaboration with the Archbishop’s Delegate for Culture. These performances, to be held in various churches, will showcase the duo’s signature harmonies and the magic of the live-recorded Christmas carols, offering audiences a chance to experience the beauty of this album in a live setting.

“Each Christmas, at our Chapel Hop concerts, audiences have asked us for the recordings of our arrangements and we’ve finally done it. We are so thrilled to share this album with the world,” the sisters said.

“The experience of recording at the Bir Miftuħ chapel with our incredible band was truly magical. We hope that this album, celebrating our Maltese language, will bring listeners joy and hope this holiday season.”

The project is supported by Farsons Foundation, Deloitte Foundation, Malta International Airport, APS Bank, Bolt, Best Team Audio, Visit Malta, Welbees, Olimpus, V Squared Media and Din L-Art Ħelwa.

Tickets for the concerts are available from www.showshappening.com. For more information about The New Victorians and their new album, follow them on www.thenewvictorians.com and their socials @thenewvictorians. Listen to the album on Spotify and Apple Music.