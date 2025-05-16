Update at 1.50pm, added details of the accused lawyers

A Maltese man was arrested in Sicily after he was caught trying to smuggle over four kilos of pure cocaine.

The 47-year-old man was stopped just after arriving in Sicily on Tuesday during routine checks by the mobile radio unit at the ferry terminal from Villa San Giovanni, Sicilian media reported.

The man’s nervous behaviour raised suspicions, leading to a search of his vehicle, where four packages of cocaine were found under a false bottom in the floor of the cargo area. Over four kilograms of cocaine were found, ready to be distributed to the Sicilian drug market.

Apart from the drugs, €11,200 in cash and drug packaging material were also found in the same compartment.

The man was reported to the judicial authorities and was sent to the Gazzi prison, and is charged with drug trafficking and unlawful possession of drugs. The narcotics were sent to the RIS in Messina for further analysis, the report concluded.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Joe Giglio are assisting the man together with other Italian lawyers.