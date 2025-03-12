Chef Adam Demanuele, the creative force behind The Seafood Market Grill in Gzira, will proudly represent Malta at the prestigious International Sea Urchin Festival, taking place between the 23rd and the 30th March in Ericeira, Portugal. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, this globally acclaimed festival is dedicated to promoting the sea urchin as a unique delicacy and a symbol of sustainability.

The festival, curated by Nuno Nobre, a Michelin Food & Travel Partner and a leading figure in sustainable gastronomy, is known for promoting the richness of marine ecosystems and the gastronomic potential of sea urchins. Invited for the anniversary, Adam will join a line-up of internationally renowned chefs, including national and international names recognised by organizations such as the Michelin Guide and The World's 50 Best Restaurants, for a series of show cooking demonstrations and a special live cooking show on the 29th March. This event will showcase the versatility of sea urchins, often referred to as the "caviar of the sea," through innovative and creative dishes.

Nuno Nobre. Photo: Jorge Simão

Speaking about his participation, Demanuele said: "It is an honour to represent The Seafood Market Grill and Malta at such a significant culinary event. The International Sea Urchin Festival is a celebration of creativity and sustainability, and I look forward to sharing my passion for seafood with an international audience."

Following his participation in Portugal, Demanuele will bring the spirit of the festival back to Malta with an exclusive Sea Urchin Degustation Dinner in April, at The Seafood Market Grill in Gzira. The event will be also honoured by the presence of Nuno Nobre, the curator of the International Sea Urchin Festival, coming especially for the event.

The dinner will celebrate the delicate flavours and versatility of sea urchins while showcasing the creativity and expertise of these two culinary masters. Guests can expect a refined dining experience that reflects the ethos of The Seafood Market Grill – exceptional ingredients, innovative preparation, and a commitment to sustainability.

While preparing for his journey to Portugal, Demanuele expressed his excitement for the event.

"This degustation dinner will be a continuation of the journey we started in Portugal. It will be an amazing opportunity to share the inspiration and creativity that emerged from the festival with our guests in Malta."

The Sea Urchin Event will take place in early April at The Seafood Market Grill. Guests will enjoy an eight-course degustation menu showcasing premium sea urchins. Seating for this exclusive event is limited, and guests are encouraged to reserve as soon as the date and full details are shared on The Seafood Market Grill’s social media pages.