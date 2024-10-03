A majority of voters in Malta blamed a lack of trust in politics as the key driver for abstaining in the June European Parliament elections.

In a Eurobarometer post-election survey, 56% of respondents who abstained in the election said they did so due to a lack of trust in politics combined with dissatisfaction with politics in general.

Local dissatisfaction with politics was a significant 35 percentage points higher than the EU average of 21%.

Malta's turnout for the European Parliament elections stood at 73% - a marginal increase from the 72.7%.

Those surveyed were asked to list three main reasons for their abstention.

Apart from dissatisfaction with politics, 31% said they did not vote as they were not interested in politics, and 21% felt their vote would not change anything.

40% encouraged to vote for environment, climate change

On the flipside, 40% of people said the main topic that encouraged them to vote was the environment and climate change, a higher figure than the EU average of 28%.

Other topics cited as reasons for voting were rising prices at 36% and democracy and the rule of law at 32%.

Over half of respondents said they feel voting is their civic duty (55%).

A total of 16% said they voted to support the government, above the EU average of 10%.

Distributed by age, those in the 55+ bracket were most likely to vote, whereas youths 15-24 the least likely.

A total of 88% of voters said they felt the EU has an impact on their daily lives, which is higher than the EU average of 72%.

The Maltese also place a higher than value on EU membership, with 74% saying it is important, when compared to an EU average of 67%.

Half believe economic growth main benefit of EU

Just under half of respondents (48%) said economic growth is the main benefit of EU membership.

Optimism about the EU’s future is higher in Malta (74%) than the European average of 65%.

Maltese are also more likely to feel their voice counts in the EU (64%) than their European neighbours (56%).

On voter sentiment towards the EU, 51% of respondent in Malta said they have a positive view, slightly higher than the EU average of 48%.