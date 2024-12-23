Malta’s craft beer scene gained unexpected international recognition when Huskie, a Maltese microbrewery, achieved a significant milestone.

Its single hop pale ale, Mosaic, was selected to be brewed, canned and distributed in the UK through BEER52. Moreover, it was selected to feature in BEER52’s prestigious 2024 Beer Awards Box, showcasing the quality of Maltese craftsmanship to a global audience.

Huskie’s story is one of passion and perseverance. Founded in 2017 by scientists Jean Bickle and Miguel Camilleri, the brewery began as a weekend hobby in a garage in Qrendi, at a time when craft beer was still not that popular in Malta.

Since then, it has grown into a thriving brewery operating from a repurposed quarry, with its beers becoming a staple in local bars.

Mosaic marks Huskie’s first major step onto the international stage, taking the brewery’s commitment to quality beyond Maltese shores.

The distribution of Mosaic in the UK is a triumph not only for Huskie but also for Malta as a whole − it highlights the island’s potential to make a mark on the global craft beer scene, blending passion, local pride and a dedication to excellence, its producers say.