Maltese diplomat Ruth Bajada has been appointed deputy head of the EU Delegation (embassy) in Washington.

She has over 23 years of experience in EU affairs and 20 years in foreign policy.

Bajada was the Deputy Director/Head of Division United States and Canada in the European External Action Service (EEAS) between 2020-2024. She also served as the political advisor to the EEAS Secretary General (2019-2020) and was posted in Chile (2015-2019) and Lebanon (2012-2015).

She joined the European institutions in 2002 and worked at the European Parliament and the Secretariat General of the Council of Ministers.

Bajada holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Malta, a master's degree in European studies from the College of Europe (Bruges-Belgium), and a master's degree in International Relations from ULB/Paris II.