Maltese healthcare professionals are being urged to raise their voices in solidarity with Gaza's besieged healthcare system which has almost collapsed after 19 months of military invasion.

The appeal was made in a statement issued Thursday by Ġustizzja għall-Palestina and endorsed by 19 professional bodies under the Malta Federation for Professional Associations, the Malta Health Network, and multiple humanitarian organisations including SOS Malta and the St Jeanne Antide Foundation.

The NGOs called health workers in Malta to demand the immediate release and protection of all Palestinian healthcare workers, many of whom have been detained, tortured, or killed while treating patients under siege.

“To be silent is to be complicit,” the declaration reads. “As health workers, we believe that no harm should be done, and certainly not in our name.”

A System in Ruins

According to figures shared recently by Doctors Against Genocide, only four out of Gaza’s 35 hospitals remain functional, while hospital beds have plummeted from over 2,200 to just 300. There are only 20 incubators left for thousands of newborns. Vital services, including dialysis, cardiac care, and cancer treatment, are virtually nonexistent.

The only cancer hospital in Gaza was demolished by Israeli forces on March 21, leaving over 10,000 cancer patients without treatment.

“The situation is so bad, it is indescribable,” said Dr Yousef Abu al-Rish, a leading Gaza physician.

Fuel shortages, a lack of clean water, and the absence of basic vaccines like polio have compounded the crisis. Children face long-term developmental damage due to malnutrition. The UN has reported at least 136 strikes on hospitals between October 2023 and June 2024, killing medical staff, patients, and civilians.

More than 14,000 patients urgently require evacuation for life-saving treatment. At the current pace of approvals by Israeli authorities, the World Health Organisation warns it could take five to ten years to evacuate them all.

Last month four Palestinian children from Gaza aged between 10 and 15 years were flown to Malta for medical treatment. Last year a number of Palestinian children were also brought to Malta to receive treatment for injuries including plastic surgery for severe burns and amputations.

Ġustizzja għall-Palestina condemned the targeted attacks on hospitals and medical personnel and called on international actors, including Malta’s medical community, to stand up for the right to deliver care without fear of abduction or violence.