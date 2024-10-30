On November 30 and December 1, Fusion Festival will celebrate collaboration and cultural exchange between Maltese and international talent. This festival highlights the diversity and richness of Malta’s arts scene, providing a platform for local rising stars to perform alongside acclaimed global artists.

Pamela Kerr, representing BLS Entertainment, shared the vision for the festival: “As the name suggests, the Fusion Festival will showcase a fusion of the arts, with a key focus on blending local and international talent. One of our main goals is to provide a platform where foreign artists can perform alongside our local talent, fostering collaboration and mutual growth.”

The festival will open with free street performances across Valletta, featuring a line-up of singers, musicians, circus artists, dancers, and painters. Malta’s first official busking project, this event brings to life a cultural tradition celebrated in cities like London, Paris, and New York. With Valletta’s historic architecture and charming streets, the city provides an ideal setting for open-air performances, allowing locals and visitors to experience Malta’s artistic talent up close. Performances will run from 10am till 3pm, offering an extended opportunity for audiences to immerse themselves in the creativity filling the streets.

Maltese mezzosoprano Marvic Monreal.

Jason Micallef, Chairperson of the Valletta Cultural Agency, expressed his enthusiasm for the festival’s alignment with the agency’s goals: "Events like the Fusion Festival align perfectly with our vision for Valletta. We want our capital to be alive with creativity, much like other cities that have embraced busking festivals. Valletta, with its historic architecture and unique charm, provides the ideal setting for such vibrant performances.”

A highlight of the festival is A Night with the Stars, a special concert featuring Maltese mezzosoprano Marvic Monreal and internationally renowned soprano Rachel Willis-Sørensen. Set for December 1 at 6:30pm at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, this performance promises to be a breathtaking blend of classical and contemporary music.

Red Electric

Willis-Sørensen, celebrated for her powerful voice and spellbinding presence at iconic venues like the Metropolitan Opera and Royal Opera House, brings an extraordinary level of artistry to this event, making it one of the festival’s must-see experiences. Another major draw of the festival is the Red Electric & Friends concert at Teatro Salesjan, Sliema, featuring Red Electric, supported by local guest artists and Liverpool’s indie-pop sensation Clean Cut Kid.

Carlo Micallef, CEO of the Malta Tourism Authority, emphasized the importance of supporting events that elevate local talent: "While mainstream pop concerts attract vast audiences, we are equally committed to investing in local talent with the potential to make an impact globally. Marvic Monreal, for example, has all the qualities to become an international cultural ambassador for Malta. By supporting festivals like this, MTA is ensuring that Malta remains a destination known not only for its beautiful landscapes but for its thriving and evolving cultural scene.”

The Fusion Festival is supported by Visit Malta, Kultura, Valletta 18, LESA, and ICI Developers. For tickets and event details, visit showshappening.com.