Maltese musician William Smith recently obtained his Master of Music in jazz drums from the prestigious Manhattan School of Music in New York.

During his time there, he studied with world renowned musicians and educators, such as Kendrick Scott, John Riley, Buster Williams, Marc Cary and Christopher Rosenberg.

He has performed at Dizzy’s Club with the MSM Jazz Orchestra led by Darcy James Argue, and was given the opportunity to share the stage with trumpet player Ingrid Jensen and saxophonist Melissa Aldana. He has also played as a sideman with young, up-and-coming musicians in the New York jazz circuit, such as the brilliant trombonist Marty Scott.

William Smith performing in New York.

Smith’s graduate recital consisting of him performing mostly new original music, including some compositions from his debut album, Nomad, as well as a composition by one of his all-time musical heroes, Thelonious Monk.

Accompanying him in his recital were Joey Curreri on trumpet, Conway Campbell Jr on bass and David Van Der Grinten on piano.

Smith’s successful studies at the Manhattan School of Music were supported by the Malta Arts Scholarships Scheme. The Bank of Valletta Joseph Calleja Foundation also supported Smith’s musical endeavours overseas.

The call for applications for the Malta Arts Scholarships 2024 is now open and closes on July 12. An online information meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 18 at 4pm.